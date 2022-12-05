Who Got The Work

Michael J. Lambert of Haynes and Boone has entered an appearance for Waterloo Media Group L.P. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 20 in Texas Western District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Viral DRM LLC, accuses the defendant of posting the plaintiff's videos on social media without proper authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:22-cv-01069, Viral Drm, LLC v. Waterloo Media Group, L.P.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 05, 2022, 10:31 AM