New Suit - Copyright

iHeartMedia was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit in Texas Western District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of video company Viral DRM, accuses iHeartMedia of posting the plaintiff’s original video on its Instagram and Facebook without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00590, Viral DRM, LLC v. iHeartMedia Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 10, 2023, 11:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Viral Drm, LLC

Sanders Law Group

defendants

iHeartMedia Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims