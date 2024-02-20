Who Got The Work

Adam S. Rizk and Courtney Patrice Herndon of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have stepped in as defense counsel to Feniex Industries Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 4 in Texas Western District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Viral DRM LLC, accuses the defendant of displaying the plaintiff's video of a tornado without a license or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:24-cv-00009, Viral Drm, LLC v. Feniex Industries Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 20, 2024, 11:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Viral Drm, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Feniex Industries Inc.

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims