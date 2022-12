Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan on Thursday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Costello Law Firm on behalf of Gustavo Viquez, accuses the defendant of mistakenly applying a payment to the plaintiff's business account instead of his personal account. The case is 0:22-cv-62247, Viquez v. JP Morgan Chase & Co.