New Suit - Trademark

Viper Room IP Holdings filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Enfants Riches Deprimes LLC and Alexander Henry Levy on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Baker & Hostetler, accuses the defendants of selling unauthorized merchandise and apparel containing the 'Viper Room' mark and logo which the plaintiff uses in connection with the eponymous West Hollywood club. According to the complaint, the defendants' counterfeit merchandise has been worn by multiple celebrities, including Kanye 'Ye' West in recent television interviews. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09078, Viper Room IP Holdings Inc. v. Enfants Riches Deprimes LLC et al.

December 15, 2022, 5:16 PM