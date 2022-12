New Suit - Trademark

Haynes and Boone filed a lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court on behalf of VIP Products LLC. The complaint takes aim at Pet Krewe Inc. for allegedly infringing upon the copyright and trade dress for a 'blue monster' dog toy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02119, VIP Products LLC v. Pet Krewe Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 15, 2022, 4:52 PM