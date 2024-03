Who Got The Work

Joshua P. Dunn of Brown Rudnick has entered an appearance for Coastal Medical Transportation Systems in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Jan. 19 in Massachusetts District Court by Bailey & Glasser and Criden & Love, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julia E. Kobick, is 1:24-cv-10150, Viola v. Transformative Healthcare, LLC et al.

Health Care

March 04, 2024, 8:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Viola

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

Bailey & Glasser Llp (pa-Na)

defendants

Coastal Medical Transportation Systems LLC

Transformative Healthcare, LLC

defendant counsels

Brown Rudnick

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct