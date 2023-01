Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday removed a patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. Farathane Corp. and Gerald Strich to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by O'Reilly Rancilio P.C. on behalf of Vintech Industries. The case is 2:23-cv-10120, Vintech Industries, Inc. v. Strich et al.

Technology

January 17, 2023, 1:04 PM