Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fraser Stryker on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, and Qwest Corp. to Nebraska District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Hightower Reff Law on behalf of Robert Vinson. The case is 8:22-cv-00315, Vinson v. Qwest Corp. et al.