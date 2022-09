Who Got The Work

Prudential Financial has turned to attorneys Jonathan R. Little and Robert J. Sewell of Lightfoot Franklin & White in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 11 in Alabama Northern District Court by Cox & Stansberry on behalf of Kimberly Vinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:22-cv-01024, Vinson v. Prudential Insurance Company of America, The et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 4:19 AM