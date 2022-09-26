Who Got The Work

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, has retained lawyer Lane Morrison of Bush Seyferth PLLC to fend off a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action, over a fatal injury resulting from an allegedly defective airbag in a 2010 Dodge Charger, was filed Aug. 12 in Alabama Middle District Court by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and the Vance Law Firm on behalf of Chiquita Vinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks, is 2:22-cv-00484, Vinson v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

September 26, 2022, 6:30 AM