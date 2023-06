News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins partner Vanessa Griffith of Dallas, a deputy general counsel for the firm since 2020, will move into the general counsel role on June 19, succeeding John Wander, who is departing to join client Talen Energy, a power generation company, as its general counsel this month."Vanessa has fantastic judgment. She's very bright and understands the law," said Keith Fullenweider, chair of the Houston-founded firm.

June 12, 2023, 9:46 AM

