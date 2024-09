News From Law.com

Nearly three years after Vinson & Elkins added an aviation finance team in New York, the Am Law 100 firm has opened an office in Dublin, a global hub for aircraft leasing.Partner David Berkery, who joined Vinson & Elkins in early 2022 in New York, will head the new office, which launched on Monday. Berkery, has returned to Dublin, his hometown, from New York.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 09, 2024, 6:14 PM