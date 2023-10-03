Vinson & Elkins, Latham, Weil Handle Big Sports Deal in Hous...

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins, Latham & Watkins and Weil, Gotshal & Manges came up to bat and negotiated the recent sale of AT&T SportsNet Southwest to the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets.The sale was effective on Saturday, just one day before the Astros qualified for the postseason by finishing in first place in the American League West division, and shortly before the Rockets kick off their 2023-2024 season. The first live broadcast will be the Rockets' preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 10.

October 03, 2023, 7:49 PM

