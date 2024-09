News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins has expanded in New York by hiring two prominent Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft securities litigators — Jason Halper, who was a chair of Cadwalader's global litigation group and head of the corporate and financial services practice, and special counsel Sara (Bussiere) Brauerman, who also does commercial and financial litigation. Both joined Vinson & Elkins as partners in the litigation practice on Monday.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 16, 2024, 2:12 PM