A Houston-based team of Vinson & Elkins attorneys successfully argued an appeal in Louisiana, preserving a 2022 verdict of more than $93 million for The Woodlands, Texas-based Huntsman Corp. The Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed a breach of contract judgment from an Orleans Parish state court against defendant Praxair Inc.

April 23, 2024, 3:17 PM

