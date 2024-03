News From Law.com

Eight Vinson & Elkins finance partners have moved to Paul Hastings, split between the firm's Houston office and a new office in Dallas, as the Am Law 100 firm continues to expand in Texas, a strategic market for the Los Angeles-founded firm.Texas Lawyer reported a month ago that the global finance group would join Paul Hastings, and they did moved to their new offices on Thursday.

March 28, 2024, 9:00 AM

