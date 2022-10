News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins has lured longtime Mayer Brown antitrust lawyer Stephen Medlock, bolstering its antitrust litigation practice in D.C. Medlock was at Mayer Brown for almost a dozen years, first as a senior associate and making partner in 2017. Prior to Mayer Brown he was an associate at Howrey from 2009 to 2011. Medlock focuses on food, beverage, consumer packaged goods, automotive and technology clients, primarily representing defendants.

October 25, 2022, 4:04 PM