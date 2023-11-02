Vinson & Elkins Energy/Infrastructure Partner Moves to Simps...

News From Law.com

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett continues to strengthen its energy and infrastructure team by adding Vinson & Elkins partner Gabriel Silva as a partner in New York, with his arrival coming less than two months after Sidley Austin partner Katy Lukaszewski joined the practice in Houston. Silva joined Simpson Thacher's energy and infrastructure practice on Thursday, after nearly three years at Vinson & Elkins. Prior to that, he spent more than 13 years at Linklaters. Energy and infrastructure has been a strong sector this year, with energy and power the largest driver of M&A activity through the first three quarters of 2023.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 02, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /