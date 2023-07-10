Vinson & Elkins at Forefront of Major Business-Friendly Ruli...

News From Law.com

Investors and owners in Texas companies were handed a major win recently when the Texas Supreme Court established a bright-line rule limiting plaintiffs' use of discovery in tort claims. A Vinson & Elkins legal team spearheaded a defense that will have an immediate impact on some 2,000 cases for more than 7,000 plaintiffs and more than 50 law firms. Even at that scale, however, the opinion has broader implications. The case before the court was related to the TPC Group multi district litigation, and more specifically the tort claims filed against First Reserve Management LP and other owners or investors in TPC Group. Chief Justice Nathan Hecht delivered the In Re First Reserve Management LP opinion.

July 10, 2023, 3:57 PM

