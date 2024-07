News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins has hired two Big Law partners, one in Dallas and one in New York, adding to the Am Law 100 firm's finance and capital markets practices. Kirkland & Ellis finance partner East Berhane joined Vinson & Elkins on Monday in Dallas, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett M&A and private equity partner Benjamin Heriaud joined the firm in New York.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 01, 2024, 3:32 PM