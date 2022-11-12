New Suit - Trade Secrets

Lane Powell filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Vines of Argentina, Vines of Argentina International and VinoTourism Argentina. The plaintiffs, which offer customers the opportunity to own a vineyard and produce wine in Uco Valley, Argentina, bring claims against BBI Argentina, Nadia Binesh and Francisco Evangelista. The suit alleges that Evangelista, who previously worked for the plaintiffs, misappropriated a customer list and has used it to advantage BBI's rival business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01619, Vines of Argentina, LLC et al v. Bbi Argentina et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 12, 2022, 12:00 PM