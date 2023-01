New Suit - Employment

Kemper Corporation, an insurance firm, and its subsidiary United Insurance were sued Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Gerald Vinella. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00351, Vinella v. United Insurance Company Of America et al.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 1:47 PM