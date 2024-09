News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton ruled Syria is liable for $364 million in damages to the families of the late Staff Sgt. Alex R. Jiménez and Spc. Byron W. Fouty in a Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act wrongful death case filed by the Perles Law Firm and Meridian 361 International Law Group.

Aerospace & Defense

September 03, 2024, 5:39 PM