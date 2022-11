News From Law.com

Houston attorney sued by his clients, after a failed attempt to sue a third party in a proprietary information theft case, was vindicated in a First District Court of Appeals decision. The jury awarded Gartner Law Firm $71,275 in actual damages for unpaid fees in the Young litigation, and found Gartner Law Firm incurred $148,840 in reasonable and necessary legal fees in this case.

Legal Services

November 22, 2022, 2:03 PM