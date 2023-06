New Suit - Contract

Tapestry and its subsidiaries Kate Spade and Coach were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to a licensing agreement, was brought by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of Vinci Brands LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05138, Vinci Brands LLC v. Coach Services, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 17, 2023, 9:25 AM

