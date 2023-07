Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Aramark Services to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was not provided with accommodation after suffering a miscarriage. The case is 1:23-cv-04369, Vincent v. Aramark Services, Inc.

Business Services

July 07, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Vincent

defendants

Aramark Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination