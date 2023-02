New Suit - Employment Class Action

Jones Lang LaSalle, a Chicago-based commercial real estate company, was hit with an employment class action on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat, alleges that the defendant's concierge workers are 'manual workers' who are entitled to weekly paychecks under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01236, Vinas v. Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.