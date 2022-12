New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court seeking $25 million. The lawsuit was brought by Vilt Law on behalf of itself. The suit accuses the defendant of failing to tender the funds, intended to purchase real property on behalf of third party Rum Cay Club, to an interest on lawyer trust account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04217, Vilt Law, PC v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.