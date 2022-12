New Suit - Patent

Salesforce was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of Vilox Technologies, alleges that the defendant's Report Builder, Lightning Platform and Visualforce products infringe two patents pertaining to search engine technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01255, Vilox Technologies LLC et al. v. Salesforce Inc.