Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Spitzer Industries d/b/a Orizon Industries to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of race and disability, was filed by the Law Office of Dennis L. Richards on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-02327, Villegas v. Spitzer Industries Inc.

Texas

June 23, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Carballo Villegas

defendants

Spitzer Industries, Inc. d/b/a Orizon Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation