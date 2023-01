Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment class action against Ernesto Sanchez and T & S Roofing Systems Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Garcia Hernandez P.A. The case is 1:23-cv-20049, Villeda v. T & S Roofing Systems, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 06, 2023, 1:04 PM