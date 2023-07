New Suit - Employment

Oscar Health Insurance, a data-driven health insurance startup co-founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, was sued for gender-based employment discrimination on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over pregnancy-related claims, was filed by Weiler Law on behalf of a former medical coordinator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01363, Villasenor v. Oscar Medical Group PA et al.

Insurtech

July 13, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Tanisha Villasenor

Plaintiffs

Weiler Law PLLC

defendants

Oscar Health Plan Incorporated

Oscar Medical Group PA

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination