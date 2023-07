Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kading Briggs on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Staples to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of race and gender, was filed by Wright Employment Lawyers on behalf of a former cashier. The case is 5:23-cv-03717, Villarroel v. Staples Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Villarroel

defendants

Staples, Inc.

defendant counsels

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination