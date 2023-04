Removed To Federal Court

Baker & Hostetler removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's to Texas Southern District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed by Nava Law Group on behalf of Bob Villarreal, who alleges that the lid of a display BBQ grill smashed his fingers, causing severe injuries and loss of earnings. The case is 4:23-cv-01433, Villarreal v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 18, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Bob Villarreal

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims