Who Got The Work

Partner Jarett L. Warner of Chartwell Law Offices has entered an appearance for Go New York Tours Inc. in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case, which contends that a passenger fell through an open hatch on a cruise ship, was filed Nov. 7 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Jon L. Norinsberg on behalf of Hary Villarreal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, is 1:23-cv-09843, Villarreal v. Go New York Tours, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 26, 2023, 11:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Hary Villarreal

Plaintiffs

Jon L. Norinsberg, Esq., PLLC

Jon Norinsberg PLLC

defendants

Go New York Tours, Inc.

Southeast Personnel Leasing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel