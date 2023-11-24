Who Got The Work

Kerry E. Notestine and Abby L. Bochenek of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for SMC Holdings Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Oct. 10 in Texas Northern District Court by the Law Office of Chris R. Miltenberger on behalf of a staff accountant who contends that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-02237, Villanueva v. Smc Holdings Company LLC.

Texas

November 24, 2023, 6:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Laura Villanueva

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Chris R Miltenberger PLLC

defendants

Smc Holdings Company LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations