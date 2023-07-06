Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against aviation staffing and customer service companies G2 Secure Staff LLC and SAS Services San Diego Inc. to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Consumer & Employment Law Group, contends that the defendants failed to pay the federal minimum wage, provide legally compliant meal periods and violated multiple other labor laws. The case is 3:23-cv-01243, Villanueva v. SAS Services San Diego, Inc.

Business Services

July 06, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Allison Villanueva

Plaintiffs

Consumer & Employment Law Group

Clark Law Firm

defendants

Does 1-10

G2 Secure Staff CA, L.P.

G2 Secure Staff, L.L.C.

SAS Services San Diego, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination