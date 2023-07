New Suit - Securities Class Action

Proterra, a California-based electric bus maker, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the company of failing to maintain sufficient liquidity in violation of a convertible note covenant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-03519, Villanueva v. Proterra Inc. et al.

Electric Vehicles

July 14, 2023, 4:52 PM

