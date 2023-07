New Suit - Securities Class Action

Proterra, a California-based electric bus maker, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of making materially false and misleading statements in order to artificially inflate the price of Proterra’s securities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03519, Villanueva v. Proterra Inc. et al.

Electric Vehicles

July 14, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Villanueva

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

defendants

Proterra Inc.

Gareth T. Joyce

Karina Franco Padilla

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws