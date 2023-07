Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment class action against Maxim Healthcare to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Lebe Law, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 4:23-cv-03403, Villanueva v. Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Villanueva

Plaintiffs

Lebe Law, Aplc

Justice Law Corporation

defendants

Maxim Healthcare Services Holdings, Inc.

Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches