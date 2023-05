New Suit - Contract

Villanova University sued Bisk Education Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action was filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02041, Villanova University v. Bisk Education, Inc.

Education

May 27, 2023, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Villanova University

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

Bisk Education, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract