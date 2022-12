News From Law.com

When Mark C. Alexander becomes the Association of American Law Schools' next president, he will be focusing on a year of "defending democracy." Alexander, the Arthur J. Kania Dean and professor of law at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, will become president on Jan. 7 during AALS' annual meeting, which begins Jan. 3 and runs through Saturday.

Pennsylvania

December 28, 2022, 12:25 PM