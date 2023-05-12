Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at GrayRobinson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Walgreens to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, which asserts wrongful termination after the discovery of unverifiable prescription drugs entered into the company's intercom system, was filed by Weldon & Rothman on behalf of two former Walgreens employees, a store manager of 8 years and a pharmacy operations manager of 22 years. The case is 8:23-cv-01050, Villano et al v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 12, 2023, 12:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristen Villano

Yo Ana Buchanan

defendants

Walgreen Co

defendant counsels

GrayRobinson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination