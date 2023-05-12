Attorneys at GrayRobinson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Walgreens to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, which asserts wrongful termination after the discovery of unverifiable prescription drugs entered into the company's intercom system, was filed by Weldon & Rothman on behalf of two former Walgreens employees, a store manager of 8 years and a pharmacy operations manager of 22 years. The case is 8:23-cv-01050, Villano et al v. Walgreen Co.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 12, 2023, 12:27 PM