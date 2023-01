New Suit

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Morgan & Morgan and Chieppor & Egner on behalf of Orlando Villalonga. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00046, Villalonga v. Arconic Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 11, 2023, 5:46 PM