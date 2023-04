Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed a lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches against Costco Wholesale and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Grimberg Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming gender and religious discrimination and retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-00622, Villalobos v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Susanna Villalobos

Plaintiffs

Grimberg Law

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Amanda Fears

Osvaldo Ibarra

Ramona Lozada

Sandy Dennington

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches