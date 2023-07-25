Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Employment Law Assist APC on behalf of a former production associate who was terminated for allegedly falsifying timecards. According to the complaint, the time discrepancies were due to a badge malfunction which the plaintiff had reported multiple times, and the accusation was a pretext to avoid paying wages which had been delayed due to the malfunction. The case is 3:23-cv-03672, Villagomez v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

July 25, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Andre Villagomez

defendants

Tesla, Inc., dba Tesla Motors, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches