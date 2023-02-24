New Suit - Trademark

Village Practice Management sued Village Caregiving on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over a trademark dispute. The suit, filed by Kutak Rock, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's use of the 'Village' mark for non-medical, in-home assistance services is not likely to confuse consumers because unlike the plaintiff, the defendant offers professional medical care in clinical, telemedicine and in-home settings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01163, Village Practice Management Co. LLC v. Village Caregiving LLC.

Health Care

February 24, 2023, 6:42 PM