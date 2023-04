Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butt Thornton & Baehr on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ovivo USA and Liberty Mutual to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Calvert Menicucci and the Coppler Law Firm on behalf of the Village of Taos Ski Valley and Integrated Water Services, accuses Ovivo of poor workmanship on a wastewater treatment plant expansion project. The case is 1:23-cv-00297, Village of Taos Ski Valley et al. v. Ovivo USA LLC et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

Village of Taos Ski Valley

Calvert Menicucci, P.C.

Coppler Law Firm, PC

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Ovivo USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Butt Thornton Baehr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract