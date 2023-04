Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ancel Glink PC removed a lawsuit against Vulcan Materials and certain subsidiaries to Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, which was filed by Louis F. Cainkar Ltd. on behalf of Village of McCook, Illinois, pursues claims that the defendants’ quarry violates McCook’s zoning laws. Counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 1:23-cv-02419, Village of McCook v. Vulcan Lands, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 18, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Village of McCook

defendants

Vulcan Lands, Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute